Why Soyona Santos From Jurassic World Dominion Looks So Familiar

Fox's speculative sci-fi series "Dollhouse" may have been short-lived, but it undoubtedly still has merit, in no small part through Dichen Lachman, who would go on to play Soyona Santos in "Jurassic World Dominion."

For two seasons, "Dollhouse" explored issues such as human trafficking and self-identity. Echo (Eliza Dushku) and Priya are known as "actives," people whose memories are wiped at the behest of an evil corporation. As blank slates, actives are implanted with different personalities to then be rented out to the highest bidder. Many aspects are a commentary on abuses against women, first and foremost being Priya's journey throughout the series.

In a harrowing flashback, viewers learn that Priya was a devastating case of human trafficking. After rebuffing a rich doctor, he kidnaps her and drugs her to make it look like she's schizophrenic. With her mental faculties in question, the dollhouse swoops in and sees her as a worthy candidate for the program. Once wiped, her tormentor buys Priya any time he wants with no repercussions. If "Dollhouse" does anything right, it is shining a light on such abuses while also giving the characters happiness. Priya is able to break free of the system and even find love with fellow active Tony (Enver Gjokaj), despite their memories being wiped. The ending of "Dollhouse" is a comfort in a world where these abuses remain rampant.

