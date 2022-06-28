True Detective Season 4 Announcement Proves Time Is A Flat Circle
"True Detective" is arguably a victim of its own early success. The first season, which saw Matthew McConaughey chop up beer cans while waxing philosophically in the swamps of Louisiana, was met with universal acclaim and is regarded by many TV aficionados as some of the finest storytelling ever produced. The second season, on the other hand, moved the action to Los Angeles and cast more A-list names in starring roles. Unfortunately, it failed to live up to the lofty expectations set by its predecessor, causing some "True Detective" fans to give up on the show as a result. Fortunately, the third installment of the crime drama was met with positive reviews, as evidenced by its 86% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.
All things considered, the HBO anthology series has treated fans to enough quality episodes for them to feel excited about the show's future. Furthermore, those who are looking forward to Season 4 will be pleased by the latest announcement to come out of the "True Detective" camp. Time is a flat circle, after all.
True Detective Season 4 has finally been greenlit by HBO
"True Detective" Season 4 recently found its lead in the form of Jodie Foster, who knows all about playing detectives in gritty crime dramas. However, despite casting a star of Foster's pedigree in the starring role, the future of the show remained uncertain as HBO had yet to officially greenlight the fourth chapter. Well, fear not, "True Detective fans," as the network has finally given Season 4 its seal of approval.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will be called "True Detective: Night Country" and will star Kali Reis as Foster's character's partner in fighting crime. Per the report, the story will follow Foster and Reis' respective law enforcement officers as they search for some missing people in Alaska, all the while confronting the darkness that exists within their own souls. It wouldn't be a "True Detective" series without tortured detectives, right?
Issa López is still in place as the showrunner for Season 4, having recently inherited the reins from series creator Nic Pizzolatto. Alan Page Arriaga, whose credits include "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Shining Girls," will also share some of the writing duties.