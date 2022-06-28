True Detective Season 4 Announcement Proves Time Is A Flat Circle

"True Detective" is arguably a victim of its own early success. The first season, which saw Matthew McConaughey chop up beer cans while waxing philosophically in the swamps of Louisiana, was met with universal acclaim and is regarded by many TV aficionados as some of the finest storytelling ever produced. The second season, on the other hand, moved the action to Los Angeles and cast more A-list names in starring roles. Unfortunately, it failed to live up to the lofty expectations set by its predecessor, causing some "True Detective" fans to give up on the show as a result. Fortunately, the third installment of the crime drama was met with positive reviews, as evidenced by its 86% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

All things considered, the HBO anthology series has treated fans to enough quality episodes for them to feel excited about the show's future. Furthermore, those who are looking forward to Season 4 will be pleased by the latest announcement to come out of the "True Detective" camp. Time is a flat circle, after all.