Could The Umbrella Academy End With Season 4?

As of this writing, Netflix has not yet chosen to give "The Umbrella Academy" a Season 4 renewal. However, in a recent interview with The Wrap, the series' showrunner, Steve Blackman, did reveal that he believes a fourth season is all the show needs in order to wrap up its story. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4," Blackman said.

In the same interview, while he didn't reveal the specifics of his pitch for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 4, Blackman did tell The Wrap, "My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show." The "Umbrella Academy" showrunner added, "I'm not saying I couldn't do more [seasons], but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

In other words, "The Umbrella Academy" could very well end with its fourth season. That's assuming, of course, that it even gets a Season 4 renewal from Netflix. If it does, then it seems like "The Umbrella Academy" Season 4 would be able to bring the series' story to what Blackman believes would be a satisfying end.

Whether or not that's what actually ends up happening remains to be seen, but there's no denying that there are plenty of unanswered questions from "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3 that still need to be resolved. Here's to hoping that Blackman and co. get the chance to do just that.