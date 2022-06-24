How Hollywood Production Companies Are Responding To The End Of Roe V. Wade

On June 24, the Supreme Court made the unprecedented decision to overturn the landmark case of Roe v. Wade. The case has long established that abortion rights are to be protected, but the overturning means that the decision goes back to the states, many of which already had plans in place for such an act to outright ban or severely limit who can receive an abortion (via CNN).

Millions of people across the country now find a critical facet of their reproductive healthcare up in the air, but fortunately, many companies have stepped up to announce how they will protect healthcare for those who wish to seek an abortion. It's an important issue for employees, with one study from the Pew Research Center finding that roughly six-in-ten Americans support abortion in most or all cases.

Many Hollywood production companies with offices in states that plan on restricting access to abortions have come forward with their plans to help employees who may wish to seek out the medical procedure.