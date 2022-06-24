How Interstellar Ruined An Original Disney Sci-Fi Project For Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski is flying high following the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" and the release of Netflix's "Spiderhead." Once upon a time, however, the former architect was a burgeoning filmmaker who experienced rejection and disappointment. For example, at one point he was set to helm an ambitious sci-fi movie for Disney, only for the project to take a backseat thanks to Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar."

"Interstellar" follows an astronaut (played by Matthew McConaughey) and his crew as they travel through space in search of a new planet for humanity to inhabit. Of course, with this being a Nolan sci-fi movie, things are more complicated than that. "Interstellar" explores complex concepts such as black holes, wormholes, and tesseracts — in one scene, McConaughey's character sends a message from the future by way of a cosmic bookshelf. It isn't your average run-of-the-mill popcorn movie.

Original blockbusters in the vein of "Interstellar" don't come along often. That said, it's still unfortunate that Kosinski's planned sci-fi movie for Disney was canceled because it was deemed too similar to Nolan's film. The good news, though, is that the "Top Gun: Maverick" director is interested in resurrecting the project down the line.