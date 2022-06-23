Christian Bale's Hilarious Relationship With The MCU Before Signing On For Thor: Love And Thunder

Christian Bale has a wealth of experience across multiple genres of the acting spectrum. He's danced and sung in Disney's Depression-era musical drama "Newsies," explored the dark depths of the human psyche in the gory "American Psycho," and became Bruce Wayne for Christopher Nolan's "Batman" trilogy. It's perhaps not surprising that he's joined the many versatile faces who make up the ever-expanding cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bale will be portraying the emotionally complex Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming release "Thor: Love and Thunder." Gorr's bitter experience with unresponsive god types who govern his own home planet — whose lack of caring and unwillingness to intervene led to the starvation of his family — turned him against his faith and left him ready to balance the scales of justice through action of his own. He's developed a weapon that can slay any god, and he's gunning for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the rest of his family and friends. The problem is, of course, that — at least in the comic book version of his origin story — Thor and his Norse God brethren had nothing to do with Gorr's misery. His anger is universal, directed at any and every god in the multiverse.

But there's something Bale didn't know about the MCU before he agreed to play Gorr, which will definitely amuse fans of the sprawling comic book franchise.