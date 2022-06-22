Jeopardy Host Mayim Bialik Announces Sad Health Update

Per an announcement on her official Instagram on June 20, 2022, the actress has announced she has COVID-19. She directed her fans to an Instagram Live she did for her podcast, Bialik Breakdown. There, per The Hollywood Reporter, she let fans know a little bit more about how she's dealing with her symptoms.

Fatigue seems to be the biggest problem facing her. "I had mononucleosis in college, and the exhaustion hits like that, where you cannot be awake," she explained. Perhaps mindful of the controversy she faced due to her evolving opinion on vaccination, Bialik explained she'd been both vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Suffering from two preconditions — an unnamed thyroid condition and asthma — she added that she's experienced some chest tightness, as well as some congestion alongside the exhaustion.

The actress also expressed regret about taking off her mask in a public setting. "I'm just putting this out there: I'm feeling a lot of fear. Like why did I ever go out? Why did I think that anything was fine, ever?" she wondered. Although she did not provide any details about how, when, and where she removed her mask, Bialik also disclosed that her 16-year-old son is also dealing with COVID-19.

Bialik has continued to keep her audience abreast of her symptoms, posting to Instagram on June 21, 2022, that she has begun to feel better, while her son is still in the middle of recovering. The actress, who has previously advocated for naturalism, explained that she's using various herbs, herbal tea, and turmeric in part to aid her family's ongoing recovery, and once again expressed guilt over having taken off her mask.