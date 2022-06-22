Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe Leaves All The Critics Stunned

How much mileage can you get out of two dumb teenagers making sexual jokes about anything and everything? The answer is quite a bit.

"Beavis and Butt-Head" soared to the stratosphere of pop culture in the 1990s. People tuned in from all over to watch the titular teens get into trouble between sessions of sitting on the couch watching music videos. Their escapades culminated in the 1996 film "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America," and since that time, the troublemakers have enjoyed renewed life every so often. Now, they're back once again with a new film coming straight to Paramount+ — "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe."

That's right; the kids aren't just traveling across the United States for their latest adventure. They're going into the furthest reaches of space, and if the trailer is any indication, they'll provide ample commentary on the current state of the world. Given the show's propensity for making jokes out of the dumbest material possible, as well as the fact it's a legacy sequel, it's understandable that fans would be wary of such a project, but according to critics, such fears are unfounded. In fact, "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" may just be one of the best-reviewed films of the year, as it's scored (huh huh) an astonishing rating on Rotten Tomatoes.