Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe Leaves All The Critics Stunned
How much mileage can you get out of two dumb teenagers making sexual jokes about anything and everything? The answer is quite a bit.
"Beavis and Butt-Head" soared to the stratosphere of pop culture in the 1990s. People tuned in from all over to watch the titular teens get into trouble between sessions of sitting on the couch watching music videos. Their escapades culminated in the 1996 film "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America," and since that time, the troublemakers have enjoyed renewed life every so often. Now, they're back once again with a new film coming straight to Paramount+ — "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe."
That's right; the kids aren't just traveling across the United States for their latest adventure. They're going into the furthest reaches of space, and if the trailer is any indication, they'll provide ample commentary on the current state of the world. Given the show's propensity for making jokes out of the dumbest material possible, as well as the fact it's a legacy sequel, it's understandable that fans would be wary of such a project, but according to critics, such fears are unfounded. In fact, "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" may just be one of the best-reviewed films of the year, as it's scored (huh huh) an astonishing rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Critics think Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe has scored
Upon the first wave of reviews hitting Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 100% on the platform. The only thing that would be better than that is if the critics' rating was at 69%, but the duo will just have to settle for 100. And while it's been a while since we've seen the two jokesters, it seems they haven't missed a step during that time.
Critics praised the film for its humor and social commentary. A.A. Dowd of The Guardian wrote, "Thankfully, the time away hasn't diminished the smart-dumb comedic value of their personas; watching this latest revival, fans will probably match them chuckle for chuckle." It seems as though anyone who was a fan of the stupidity of the characters throughout their MTV series and their previous feature-length project is in for much of the same, which is precisely what makes "Do the Universe" such a delight. The characters may not change, but their surroundings do, allowing the duo to offer their signature brand of humor in an entirely new environment.
Danielle Ryan of Slashfilm had this to say, "Fans nostalgic for Cornholio, double entendres, and all of the 'huh huh's are sure to be overjoyed. There's a lot of comedy to be mined simply in watching two dudes from 1998 try to make sense of 2022, and their idiocy only makes it funnier." It's much of the same with Beavis and Butt-Head, and that's exactly what critics like about it. It's another asinine romp that's coming at the perfect time to shine a light on modern culture in a way only these two could provide.
The legacy sequel of the summer (kind of)
The legacy sequel has become all the rage as of late. Now that media from decades ago is more accessible than ever before, studios are returning to old wells to find properties to adapt to a modern age. We've already seen how successful this can be this summer with the insane popularity of "Top Gun: Maverick," and while it seems like nothing could unseat that picture as the legacy sequel of the summer, "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" certainly gives it a run for its money, handily taking the second-place spot.
Plenty of outlets were quick to mention "Top Gun: Maverick" in their reviews for the latest "Beavis and Butt-Head" outing, and while the two films couldn't be more different, they share a desire to bring the past to the modern-day. Owen Gleiberman of Variety stated, "I'm not sure that the world was clamoring for another Beavis and Butt-Head movie, and this one isn't exactly the 'Top Gun: Maverick' of B & B-Head sequels. It is, however, a shaggy, snark-infused lark that's likable enough to get by."
Kate Erbland of IndieWire also couldn't help but include a shoutout to "Top Gun: Maverick," explaining, "Nothing will top 'Top Gun: Maverick' this summer in its profound ability to please a rabid fanbase, but second place now has a strong contender with 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.'" What's next for the duo who can't help but laugh at every sexual reference? It's a big universe out there; hopefully, it's not the last time we've seen them.