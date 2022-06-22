Chris Evans Has A Brutally Honest Take On Captain America's Suit
Like most members of the Avengers, Captain America (Chris Evans) underwent plenty of costume changes during his time within the MCU. Even in his very first movie, "Captain America: The First Avenger," he swaps out his laughably bad original costume (which looks like something you might find at a cheap Halloween store) for a more protective, tactical, and far more fashionable suit for his work on the front lines (via Marvel). He dons an updated (albeit somewhat goofy) suit for his appearance in "The Avengers" and is granted a stylish dark-toned stealth suit for "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."
Following the events of "Captain America: Civil War" (in which the first Avenger wears yet another slightly altered costume based on his suit from "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Cap loses his affinity for red, white, and blue, and begins wearing a black uniform while living as a fugitive. In "Avengers: Endgame," he dons a white time-travel suit alongside the rest of the Avengers before swapping into a more classic uniform for his final battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin). All told, Captain America's suit has been altered almost as much as Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) armor has, and has only managed to become more iconic with each new iteration.
Unfortunately, it appears as though none of these alterations managed to live up to the expectations of Chris Evans himself, as indicated by a few key comments made by the actor about his iconic costume.
Evans says that Captain America has the worst suit out of all the Avengers
During a recent appearance on LADbible TV's "Agree to Disagree," Chris Evans was asked whether he thought that Captain America had the best suit out of all the Avengers. "It's the suit for him, and it works for him," the actor explained. "But, if we're measuring against all the Avengers, let's be honest, it's not the best. I mean, s***, they're all better than mine, whether it's Scarlett [Johansson], whether it's [Chris] Hemsworth, whether it's Tom Holland ..." Considering that Evans was the one wearing the suit for eight years, his apparent disdain for its design (at least compared to the rest of his co-stars) is downright hilarious, particularly because that costume is now worn by a second Captain America: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).
To say that every other Avenger has a better suit than Captain America might be an exaggeration on Evans' part — especially when you consider that Hulk's (Mark Ruffalo) entire costume is simply a pair of pants. Still, his comments definitely make it sound like he has had plenty of strong opinions about his costumes throughout the years. Indeed, Cap's goofy costume in "The Avengers" was the butt of numerous jokes during the time-travel scene in "Avengers: Endgame," so it appears as though Evans isn't the only Marvel alum with thoughts on Cap's suit.
Regardless, the fact remains that Captain America's suit is one of the most iconic costumes in the MCU. Now that it's been passed down to a new owner, it will continue to be so for years to come.