Chris Evans Has A Brutally Honest Take On Captain America's Suit

Like most members of the Avengers, Captain America (Chris Evans) underwent plenty of costume changes during his time within the MCU. Even in his very first movie, "Captain America: The First Avenger," he swaps out his laughably bad original costume (which looks like something you might find at a cheap Halloween store) for a more protective, tactical, and far more fashionable suit for his work on the front lines (via Marvel). He dons an updated (albeit somewhat goofy) suit for his appearance in "The Avengers" and is granted a stylish dark-toned stealth suit for "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Following the events of "Captain America: Civil War" (in which the first Avenger wears yet another slightly altered costume based on his suit from "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Cap loses his affinity for red, white, and blue, and begins wearing a black uniform while living as a fugitive. In "Avengers: Endgame," he dons a white time-travel suit alongside the rest of the Avengers before swapping into a more classic uniform for his final battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin). All told, Captain America's suit has been altered almost as much as Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) armor has, and has only managed to become more iconic with each new iteration.

Unfortunately, it appears as though none of these alterations managed to live up to the expectations of Chris Evans himself, as indicated by a few key comments made by the actor about his iconic costume.