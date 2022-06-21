The Boys' Tomer Capone's Audition Rehearsal Almost Got Him Arrested

The Amazon Prime Video adaptation of "The Boys" comic series has become nothing short of a television phenomenon. Despite its penchant for vulgarity and brutal violence, many fans of the superhero genre, as well as those who are tired of its numerous tropes, have come to adore it for one reason or another. While many of them — the members of the Seven in particular — have proven difficult to like, one can't help but root for some of the "Boys" characters. They're imperfect, but the members of the titular vigilante team are especially worth getting behind.

Among the likes of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) is Serge, better known as Frenchie. He may have aligned with the Boys to stop the Seven, but that doesn't mean he's necessarily a great person. He's done a lot of morally incorrect things and shed a lot of blood in his day, but he doesn't want those heinous actions to define him. He seeks redemption from his past mistakes and wants to reconnect with his more human side — something that his bond with Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara) has shown him isn't entirely impossible.

Since Season 1, actor Tomer Capone has brought Frenchie to life and made him a compelling character. However, his early experiences with the role and "The Boys" at large didn't go very well. In fact, he nearly wound up arrested. Here's why.