How A Bathroom Read Led To Steve-O's Clown College Journey

At first glance, Steve-O's job seems pretty straightforward. After all, throughout his years appearing on "Jackass" and its subsequent movies, all he's done is put himself in harm's way for the sake of a stunt. From getting hit with balls to riding a tricycle in precarious environments, Steve-O has no qualms about putting himself in harm's way, all for the sake of entertaining the masses. It makes one wonder how precisely Steve-O got the training necessary to undergo such punishments.

It may come as a surprise to some to learn that Steve-O went to clown college before his "Jackass" days. In 1997, he graduated from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College to help him along his goal of becoming a famous stuntman. That's right; Steve-O has received the finest training around to become a clown, so it makes sense he's joined the most popular group of guys who've made clowning around a profession in the 21st century. And if that's not enough, the story of how he found out about the clown college is even stranger.