Netflix Has Our Attention With The Latest East Of Eden Casting Announcement

Netflix has just become the home of a new, high-profile literary adaptation.

The streaming service is set to develop and distribute a new limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's 1952 novel, "East of Eden." Set in California's Salinas Valley, the novel charts the interwoven stories of the Trask and Hamilton families as their various members intersect and cross paths over the years. The book, notably, has a bit of a storied Hollywood history. In addition to being an acclaimed and beloved novel in its own right, "East of Eden" was also famously adapted into an award-winning film in 1955.

Directed by Elia Kazan, the 1955 adaptation of "East of Eden" boasts an impressive cast that includes classic film stars like James Dean, Julie Harris, Raymond Massey, Jo Van Fleet, Lois Smith, and Burl Ives. Kazan and screenwriter Paul Osborn both received Oscar nominations for their work on the film, while Van Fleet won for her performance in it. James Dean also famously received a posthumous Oscar nomination for his turn as Cal Trask.

Now, nearly 70 years after Elia Kazan's adaptation was released in theaters, progress is being made on Netflix's new, limited series adaptation of "East of Eden." In case that wasn't exciting enough, the project has also landed a major star and is being penned by an actor with a surprising link to Kazan's 1955 adaptation.