Here's The Star Wars Characters Rahul Kohli Wants To Play Instead Of Ezra Bridger - Exclusive

Actor Rahul Kohli is known for being a hardcore fan of many geeky pop culture properties — and as such, other fans of those properties often want him to get cast in them. One fan casting idea that's taken on a life of its own is for Kohli to play an older, live-action version of Ezra Bridger, a character first introduced in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels."

During the airing of "The Mandalorian" Season 2 in 2020, rumors spread about a casting call for actors of South Asian descent to play a live-action Ezra in a future Disney+ "Star Wars" series. Fans immediately started guessing Kohli. Kohli fueled this speculation by making jokes and sharing fan art, but he confirmed that he had neither auditioned for the part nor been asked to throw his hat in the ring.

Kohli's embrace of fans' enthusiasm for this fan casting has led to a perception by some that he was campaigning for this role. However, Looper got the chance to speak with Kohli at the 2022 Tribeca Festival (where his new ghost story film "Next Exit" made its world premiere), and he revealed that he is actually more interested in playing two different "Star Wars" characters, should Disney and LucasFilm ever give him the opportunity.