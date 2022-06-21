The Ending Of Jerry And Marge Go Large Explained

"Jerry and Marge Go Large" hit Paramount+ on June 15 and has since struck a chord with its feel-good aura and gentle tone. It's the rea-life story of Jerry and Marge Selbee (Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening), a central Michigan couple who make nearly $27 million after discovering a loophole in a multi-state lottery game called Winfall. After Jerry retires from his job as a middle manager at a Kellogg's cereal plant, he figures out that when the game's jackpot hits $2 million it triggers a prize rolldown (per Insider), and odds shift to the player's favor.

Jerry loses a few hundred dollars in his first shot at the game, realizes he has to invest more to make a profit, and cleans out the couple's bank account for his next play without telling Marge. It's the only unlikable thing Cranston's character does in the entire film — he and Bening are delightful throughout in their mom jeans and white sneakers. Jerry hits big on his second try, and when he confesses to Marge, she is enthusiastically all in on the fun.

In an era where almost everything offered up for viewing is either a $200 million CGI extravaganza, has infinite timelines, or kills half its characters only to bring them back from the dead, it's refreshing to see a linear story in our familiar and natural universe that puts zero lives at stake. The straightforward innocence of "Jerry and Marge Go Large" is also the perfect delivery vehicle for some valuable life lessons.