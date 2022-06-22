The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Mid-Credits Scene Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3

If you're reading this, you've made your way out of oblivion and found that the world of "The Umbrella Academy" is not what it once was. Congratulations! Didn't they all do well, what with surviving samurai guardians dodging a world-ending kugelblitz and double-crossing father figures?

After facing off against the Sparrow Academy, with its Ben (Justin H. Min) being the only one to survive flying the nest, it now appears that the timeline has been reset. Good news, right? Wrong. While the hopes of Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman) for a happy life have been restored even via slightly villainous means (no surprise, since The Umbrella Academy has done plenty of terrible things before) her siblings have been hit with the shocking discovery that they're now living without their powers.

Could this be the end of the Umbrella Academy? Are the Hargreeves siblings heroes no more? So many questions and nowhere nearly enough answers have been left behind us to pick apart. Forget slowly collapsing realities and self-sentient cubes, this might be the worst timeline after all.

But wait — what's this? Not content with leaving us hanging, the anticipation levels were turned up when we were blessed with a chin-scratching mid-credit scene that gave us a dose of history repeating itself. Not particularly flashy in its execution, it nevertheless guaranteed that one of the cast from "Umbrella Academy" will put in twice the work whenever the show returns. The only question is will they get along ... or will tentacles get tangled up in the process?