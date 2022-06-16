The Jackass Star Who Is Flat Broke Today

Some might make the argument that due to the physical jeopardy they routinely put themselves in for our entertainment, the stars of the franchise "Jackass" deserve to be in the top tier when it comes to financial compensation in the entertainment industry. After all, not even the infamously courageous Tom Cruise exposes himself to poisonous scorpion stings or participates in high-impact hidden camera pranks while filming the stunt-heavy "Mission: Impossible" series. And so far, Ethan Hunt hasn't even been shot out of a cannon.

Be that as it may, life isn't always just or fair, which means that the lovable "Jackass" performers who put their bodies and their egos on the line just to get a laugh (or perhaps a wince) from the audience aren't necessarily making the eight-figure paydays to which we might believe they're rightfully entitled. In fact, it's possible to be a breakout star of the most recent "Jackass" feature film, "Jackass Forever," and still be pretty much completely broke.

It can be easy to make the assumption that just because a person is famous, they must also be rich. But that is sometimes far from the case, especially when you can become famous on a platform like the "Jackass" franchise, which, despite its pop-cultural ubiquity and big studio backing, is still a relatively low-budget affair. According to Variety, "Jackass Forever" cost just $10 million to make, which isn't a lot when you consider that it had to be spread out over the film's impressive roster of new and returning franchise performers. So it shouldn't come as a complete surprise that one of the stars of that film doesn't exactly have the wealth to match his on-screen bravado.