Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Just Got The Best Possible News From Paramount
Much like its protagonist, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" keeps coming back to life in exciting new ways. In the aftermath of the disastrous news that original "Avatar" creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino were exiting their Netflix deal as a result of creative differences, the duo returned to Nickelodeon and founded Avatar Studios (via Variety). From that springboard, fans have received a wellspring of announcements, each one promising to honor the source material while fleshing out previously undisclosed story beats. Will they always succeed? Probably not, but at least they're trying.
Only last month, a rumor began circling (via Avatar News) that the studio was in active development of two films, one of which would center around everyone's favorite firebender, the crowned Firelord Zuko (Dante Basco). Apparently, though, that wasn't enough to be getting on with, because Avatar Studios just officially announced a new batch of projects. That's right, plural: not one, not two, but three more productions. Here's what we know so far.
Avatar Studios is making a new trilogy of animated films
According to Variety, Paramount and Nickelodeon have confirmed that three new animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender" movies are in the works at Avatar Studios. The three films are as-of-yet untitled but are apparently sequential to each other and will function as a trilogy. The studio also announced that Lauren Montgomery — a talent that worked on the original animated series — will direct the upcoming project, and that Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will produce it. Unfortunately, the studio didn't opt to provide any further details on the project at this stage of the production.
Ramsay Naito, the president of animation & development at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said, "As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the 'Avatar' universe with us, we're keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical."
It's possible that these official announcements are connected to the rumors that circled online last month, but if anyone knows for certain, they're keeping it to themselves. Regardless, it's thrilling to know that the original minds behind "Avatar" are keeping themselves busy doing exactly what they promised to do. Notably, despite losing the original creative forces behind the franchise, Netflix's live-action adaptation also remains in the works (via Netflix).