Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Just Got The Best Possible News From Paramount

According to Variety, Paramount and Nickelodeon have confirmed that three new animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender" movies are in the works at Avatar Studios. The three films are as-of-yet untitled but are apparently sequential to each other and will function as a trilogy. The studio also announced that Lauren Montgomery — a talent that worked on the original animated series — will direct the upcoming project, and that Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will produce it. Unfortunately, the studio didn't opt to provide any further details on the project at this stage of the production.

Ramsay Naito, the president of animation & development at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said, "As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the 'Avatar' universe with us, we're keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical."

It's possible that these official announcements are connected to the rumors that circled online last month, but if anyone knows for certain, they're keeping it to themselves. Regardless, it's thrilling to know that the original minds behind "Avatar" are keeping themselves busy doing exactly what they promised to do. Notably, despite losing the original creative forces behind the franchise, Netflix's live-action adaptation also remains in the works (via Netflix).