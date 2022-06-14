HBO Max Latin America Is Developing A Batman Movie Like Nothing We've Seen Before

Although many would agree that the live-action features from the DC Extended Universe haven't lived up to their competitors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one area that DC manages to consistently excel in is their animated films. These movies not only often attract incredible voice talent (including iconic villain performances from Mark Hamill), but they also have a willingness to explore more unique and unconventional storylines which often see familiar heroes and villains in scenarios and time periods we don't get in the live-action feature film world. A few great examples of this include "Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Batman Ninja," and "Superman: Red Son" — a film that explores an alternate reality in which Kal-El (voiced by Jason Isaacs) crash lands in the Soviet Union instead of Kansas.

Indeed, the freedom and creativity within Warner Bros. Animation have allowed for plenty of unorthodox comic storylines to make it to the big screen. And their latest film, coming from HBO Max Latin America, might just be their most unique project to date.