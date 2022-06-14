First-Look Images Of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Are A Sight To Behold

Most of us became acquainted with the story of "Pinocchio" through Disney's heartwarming animated movie from 1940. However, like many fairytales that we grew up believing were envisioned as wholesome entertainment for the whole family, "Pinocchio" is based on a horrific story that became more sanitized as the years progressed. According to Ranker, the original 1883 iteration of the tale about a marionette's quest to become a real boy is pure nightmare fuel. It was only a matter of time until a filmmaker came along and reminded everyone of the puppet's inner darkness.

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming "Pinocchio" adaptation might not be a full-scale horror story in the vein of some of his other works. That said, the director confirmed that the stopmotion adaptation of the age-old fairytale will deal with some weighty subject matter such as fascism and what it means to be human. "It's set during the rise of Mussolini in fascist Italy, so it's a really interesting thematic exercise, that one," he explained. The teaser trailer has a whimsical tone, but it does warn fans to prepare for a "Pinocchio" story they haven't seen before.

The trailer wasn't lying, either. Del Toro's "Pinocchio" is shaping up to be an original take on the story, as evidenced by the latest images from the upcoming Netflix film.