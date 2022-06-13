The One Thing That Solidified Adam Sandler's Relationship With His Hustle Co-Star

"Hustle," Adam Sandler's latest Netflix original movie, is a sports drama that attempts to capture the same magic as many of the genre's past classics, including "Rocky" and"Creed." It follows Stanley Sugerman (Sandler), a longtime sports scout who decides to try and climb his way up the NBA's professional ladder after he discovers a young player in Spain named Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez). Stanley believes that Bo has the talent necessary to become one of the NBA's top players, but he soon discovers that he'll have to put his entire career on the line if he wants to secure Bo a spot on a professional basketball team.

The film adopts the same underdog attitude that's present in many of Hollywood's classic sports movies, which is just another way of saying that it offers more than its fair share of triumphant moments and features a training montage that is sure to get viewers' blood pumping. However, "Hustle" also understands that the only way its story will work is if viewers believe that Stanley and Bo's bond is strong enough that they'd both be willing to turn their worlds upside down for each other.

Fortunately, Sandler and Hernangómez have the kind of palpable chemistry needed to make their relationship in "Hustle" feel authentic. Apparently, that's because, in addition to filming all their scenes together in the film, the two stars actually bonded quite a bit behind the scenes.