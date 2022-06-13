Knives Out 2 Gets An Intriguing New Title

On June 13, writer-director Rian Johnson took to Twitter to announce the name of the "Knives Out" sequel. According to a short teaser released by Johnson, the follow-up film will be titled "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The first part of the title likely comes from the Beatles song of the same name from 1968's "The White Album." Similarly, "Knives Out" is the title of a Radiohead song off of their 2001 album "Amnesiac."

Seeing as the new title is a bit of a unique one, Johnson also gave a detailed account of his naming process — which directly involves his admiration for famous mystery writer Agatha Christie. In a tweet thread posted before the title was announced, Johnson wrote, "Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true."

In another part of the thread, Johnson elaborated that Christie often incorporated diverse genres such as spy thriller, gothic romances, character studies, and more. Johnson continued, "When I made Knives Out, that's what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being... and (ta dah) title."

The teaser also revealed that the film will be released later this year, sometime during the holiday season. Of course, this is in tune with the release date of the first film, which entered theaters on November 27, 2019.