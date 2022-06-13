The Devastating Death Of Veteran Character Actor Philip Baker Hall
Philip Baker Hall, a renowned character actor with over 180 acting credits to his name, died at the age of 90 on June 12, 2022. He leaves behind his wife, Holly Wolfle, whom he had been married to since 1981, as well as two children — Anna Ruth Baker and Adella Ruth Baker.
News of the actor's death came from Sam Farmer on Twitter, who wrote, "My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I've ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it."
As the world mourns an immeasurable talent, let's look back at his storied career and all of the memorable performances he gave, even in the smallest of roles.
Philip Baker Hall was a welcome presence in any project
Philip Baker Hall was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 10, 1931. After working as a translator for the United States Army, he went off to star in Off-Broadway and Broadway productions in New York City. He landed his first film role in 1970 as Father Reis in "Cowards." From that point, he became a regular fixture on both the big and small screen. Throughout the 1990s, he became particularly noteworthy for his frequent collaborations with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, starring in such films as "Magnolia," "Hard Eight," and "Boogie Nights."
For his role in "Hard Eight," film critic Roger Ebert praised his acting, writing, "Here is another great performance. He is a man who has been around, who knows casinos and gambling, who finds himself attached to three people he could easily have avoided, who thinks before he acts."
Most recently, Hall starred in six episodes of the Netflix original series "Messiah" as Zelman Katz. Hall left behind an impressive body of work, including guest appearances on the likes of "Seinfeld," "Cheers," "The West Wing," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and far too many others to list here. Our thoughts go out to Hall's loved ones during this time.