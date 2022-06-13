The Devastating Death Of Veteran Character Actor Philip Baker Hall

Philip Baker Hall, a renowned character actor with over 180 acting credits to his name, died at the age of 90 on June 12, 2022. He leaves behind his wife, Holly Wolfle, whom he had been married to since 1981, as well as two children — Anna Ruth Baker and Adella Ruth Baker.

News of the actor's death came from Sam Farmer on Twitter, who wrote, "My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I've ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it."

As the world mourns an immeasurable talent, let's look back at his storied career and all of the memorable performances he gave, even in the smallest of roles.