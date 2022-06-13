Hayden Christensen Still Gets A Big Laugh Out Of This Encounter With George Lucas

During a June 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hayden Christensen was asked to pick one prequel-trilogy moment of which he is the proudest. In response, Christensen recalled the time he had to improvise an alien dialect overnight because George Lucas didn't have a language prepared for him.

The moment occurred on the set of "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones." During the film, Anakin, Padme, and their droids go back to Anakin's home planet of Tatooine in the hope of locating his mother, Shmi (Pernilla August). At this point, Anakin hasn't seen Shmi in ten years, since he left home to begin training as a Jedi. In the midst of his search, Anakin has an unpleasant conversation with his old friend, the alien Watto. Watto can be heard in his own unique language, referred to in the "Star Wars" universe and in scripts as "Wattanese."

"It wasn't until the day before we started filming that I went to George, and I was like, 'What should Wattanese sound like?' And he was like, 'Well, you know, so long as it doesn't sound like English or any other language that might sound familiar. You can just make it up,'" the actor told the magazine.

Christensen then laughed as he recalled composing the language the night before the scene was shot. "[E]very time I see that scene, I get a bit of a kick out of it." The scene — and evidence of Christensen's talents at preplanning — made it intact into the film, a tribute to the actor's ability to think on his feet.