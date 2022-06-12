Jurassic World Dominion Taught Colin Trevorrow Never To Complain To Steven Spielberg

It's virtually impossible to be a fan of cinema without having seen a Steven Spielberg movie. He has been directing since 1959, and he has won multiple Oscars over the course of his career for unforgettable films like "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan" (per IMDb). So many of his wildly popular movies have continued to dominate pop culture discourse to this day, particularly the 1993 science fiction classic "Jurassic Park" which, according to Forbes, was still setting world records in 2020, nearly 30 years after the film's debut.

The "Jurassic" Park franchise has continued hitting theaters ever since Spielberg's original film, and "Jurassic World Dominion" is the latest installment. The film has earned over $140 million since its debut this past weekend (via Variety), even if the critical response on Rotten Tomatoes shows that critics and audience members have drastically different opinions of the new release.

While "Dominion" closely follows the narrative threads of a past Spielberg movie, Spielberg himself isn't in the director's chair: The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who previously directed the first "Jurassic World." That said, the two have worked closely together in the past, and both Hollywood professionals clearly have a warm relationship (per Cinema Blend).

However, during a recent interview, Trevorrow spilled the beans on a personal moment the two men shared which made him feel a little out of sorts.