Netflix Is Turning Some Of Its Biggest Hits Into Video Games

Last year, Netflix came forward with a shocking announcement. The streaming platform made it clear that it was interested in joining the video game space, starting slowly and gradually building toward something more sophisticated. Right now, you can log onto the Netflix app on your phone to find some of the games that have been released so far. Naturally, the service has to make good on its "Stranger Things" property by offering games set within that world, but there are also original properties you can take for a test drive, like "Poinpy" and "Dragon Up."

Thanks to Netflix Geeked Week, we know the platform isn't resting on its laurels just yet. It has big plans for its gaming division and is planning on developing mobile games for some of its other biggest shows, like "The Queen's Gambit." In what shouldn't be any surprise, you play chess, but Netflix immerses you within the world of the show, allowing you to play against characters featured in the miniseries. No release date has been set for "The Queen's Gambit: Chess" as of yet, but that's not the only game to keep on your radar.