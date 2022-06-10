Why Chris Evans Think Lightyear's Sox Is So Important

The relationship between Buzz and Sox is integral to the film's overall plot. That dynamic needed to work to sell the story, and even though Chris Evans and Peter Sohn weren't on camera together acting face-to-face, they still needed to come together as one to convince viewers that this was a special kind of friendship. During the press event, the two actors were asked about precisely this and how their chemistry came together. Amazingly, the two had never even met in real life until fairly recently, as Sohn revealed. They only met the previous day to the presser, so during the filming of the lines, Sohn had director Angus MacLane there to fill in as Buzz.

Evans added, "I love the dynamic. I really do. I mean, Peter did amazing work. But I like the idea of someone like Buzz, who's this very autonomous, austere kind of guy, but he's given an emotional support cat to acclimate ... just to address problems that he may otherwise overlook. And I think that's a nice metaphor for whether it's therapy or just the fact that we all need those emotional support moments."

Audiences may be used to seeing Buzz Lightyear next to Woody, but Sox sounds like an ideal companion in his standalone adventure.