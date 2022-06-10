The Classic Disney Animated Character That Lightyear's Chris Evans Would Love To Play
After donning one of the most iconic helmets in comic book history as Captain America, Chris Evans is trying on another (sort of) worn by one of the most iconic space rangers ever to crash land in a bedroom — Buzz Lightyear. June 17 finally sees the arrival of Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear," an origin story for the fictional hero who inspired the action figure that would later go on to befriend a cowboy doll in "Toy Story." The movie sees Buzz headed on a secret mission to uncharted space on an epic journey across the stars, rife with danger, adventure, and adorable robotic cats.
Joined by the likes of Taika Waititi, Kiki Palmer, Peter Sohn, and Dale Soules, there's a wild and wonderful bunch of voice talents helping Buzz on his iconic mission. For Evans, it's a courageous endeavor, as he's stepping into the metaphorical space boots of Tim Allen, who played Lightyear in the four previous "Toy Story" films. He doesn't seem too stressed about the gig, though. In fact, now that he's put his spin on Star Command's beloved hero, there's another in the Disney library he wouldn't mind trying out, either.
Chris Evans wants to be the new voice of Disney's Robin Hood
During a "Lightyear" press event attended by Looper, Chris Evans was asked if there is another iconic animated character he'd like to take a shot at, and the former leader of The Avengers headed straight to Sherwood Forest. "If there were another character to play, I don't think I could pull it off, but I was always a big fan of 'Robin Hood' the old animated Disney movie, 'Robin Hood,'" Evans revealed. As for his reasoning for picking the wily, bow and arrow-wielding fox, Evans added, "I just thought Robin Hood was so cool. I just think of all the characters in the Disney library — Robin Hood stands alone. He's just so smooth, charming, capable ... I don't have that cool British accent but I'd love to give it a crash."
While it's hardly new for an American actor to take on the English folklore legend (arrows aimed at you, Kevin Costner), there's no doubt Evans could match the charm and swagger originally applied by Brian Bedford in the 1973 classic. Of course, there's every chance it could happen after it was announced in 2020 that the film would be getting a fresh coat of CGI paint akin to "The Lion King" in a remake directed by "Blindspotting" helmer Carlos Lopez Estrada (via The Hollywood Reporter). With that in mind, if Evans gets the call, can we suggest Tom Hiddleston for the scaly servant to Prince John, Sir Hiss? Well, hey, you've got to shoot your shot, right?