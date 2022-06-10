The Classic Disney Animated Character That Lightyear's Chris Evans Would Love To Play

During a "Lightyear" press event attended by Looper, Chris Evans was asked if there is another iconic animated character he'd like to take a shot at, and the former leader of The Avengers headed straight to Sherwood Forest. "If there were another character to play, I don't think I could pull it off, but I was always a big fan of 'Robin Hood' the old animated Disney movie, 'Robin Hood,'" Evans revealed. As for his reasoning for picking the wily, bow and arrow-wielding fox, Evans added, "I just thought Robin Hood was so cool. I just think of all the characters in the Disney library — Robin Hood stands alone. He's just so smooth, charming, capable ... I don't have that cool British accent but I'd love to give it a crash."

While it's hardly new for an American actor to take on the English folklore legend (arrows aimed at you, Kevin Costner), there's no doubt Evans could match the charm and swagger originally applied by Brian Bedford in the 1973 classic. Of course, there's every chance it could happen after it was announced in 2020 that the film would be getting a fresh coat of CGI paint akin to "The Lion King" in a remake directed by "Blindspotting" helmer Carlos Lopez Estrada (via The Hollywood Reporter). With that in mind, if Evans gets the call, can we suggest Tom Hiddleston for the scaly servant to Prince John, Sir Hiss? Well, hey, you've got to shoot your shot, right?