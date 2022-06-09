HBO Gives Fans A First Look At Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey In The Last Of Us

Hollywood has come a long way since it first got into the live-action video game adaptation game. As flops like 1993's "Super Mario Bros." and 2005's "Doom" recede further and further into the past, modern hits like "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" have come to take their place and earn the genre some credibility. That's not to say that all of these projects have magically become success stories — look no further than Paramount+'s ever-controversial "Halo" series –, but they're a much safer bet than they were decades ago.

Fully aware of this, HBO has decided to try its hand at a video game adaptation in the form of "The Last of Us." Announced back in 2020, the series stems from the mind of "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin and is the first small-screen effort from Playstation Productions (via Variety). Come 2021, word broke that Bella Ramsey of "Game of Thrones" fame would take on the role of Ellie, with "Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal joining her as Joel. Naturally, this news generated plenty of interest among "Last of Us" fans, who were eager to see the two actors in character.

Finally, after no shortage of waiting, HBO has officially released a first-look image of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie.