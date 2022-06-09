Obi-Wan Kenobi's O'Shea Jackson Jr. Doesn't Want To Be A Jedi For A Very Good Reason

This week, "Star Wars" fans booted up Disney+ once again to catch up with "Obi-Wan Kenobi" in the fourth episode of the spin-off show. Ewan McGregor's worn-down Jedi hit a snag this week, having to go and rescue Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), leading him to head further down The Path and hopefully out of reach from his once dear friend Anakin Skywalker, who now goes by the name of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen and James Earl Jones). Reluctantly joining his cause to rescue the young princess from Alderaan, Kenobi was helped by Roken, an engineer and smuggler played by O'Shea Jackson Jr., who helps force-sensitive travelers away from the Inquisitors who are hunting them.

Since it was announced that he would be joining the cast of the latest "Star Wars" show, there was (as with everyone else set to appear) a lot of speculation as to just who the "Straight Outta Compton" star would be playing. Fans suspected that there was a chance he would be bringing the duplicitous Jedi Quinlan Vos (via Screen Rant), who fought with Kenobi in "The Clone Wars," to life on the small screen. While the outcome may not have been what they wanted, Jackson gave the perfect response as to why he's happy that he's not using the Force after joining the "Star Wars" universe.