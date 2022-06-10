What Only Comic Fans Know About The Boys' V24 Powers In Season 3 Episode 4

When superpowers come in an injectable form, the question who is — and who isn't — a superhero gets determined by money and connections, rather than morals. The world of "The Boys" highlights this distinction rather perfectly, by showing an environment where most superheroes fall under the jurisdiction of the corporation Vought International. This conglomeration controls almost every aspect of the superheroes in their employ, and it helps them present a good face to the public ... while at the same time aiding in the cover-ups of their reckless transgressions. After all, when one can move fast enough to obliterate any hapless civilians in the way or fire laser beams from the eyes, there is going to be a fair amount of public relation nightmares to contend with.

Instead of being sent to Earth as an alien baby from a dying planet, or given powerful abilities through a radiation accident, the supes in "The Boys" are all intentional constructs, and they don't tend to live up to the typical ideals of being a superhero. Compound V is the mechanism in which Homelander (Anthony Starr) and others have gained their powers, but in the Season 3 of "The Boys," a new tool is introduced -– V24.

V24 grants normal human beings individualized powers for a 24-hour duration. Not everybody gets the same powers, much like Compound V. We have already seen one example of V24's use with Butcher (Karl Urban), but what is one thing that only comic fans may have noticed from Episode 4, regarding the utilization of V24?