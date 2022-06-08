Stranger Things' Joe Quinn Loves That Eddie And Chrissy Scene As Much As We Do
The following article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 4, Volume 1.
After a long wait, we finally see the return of the kids from Hawkins. They're back with another formidable force from the Upside Down to haunt their nightmares, but as tends to be the case with each new season of "Stranger Things," new characters are thrown into the mix, as well. One of these new recruits who finds himself right in the midst of a Satanic Panic situation is Eddie (Joe Quinn). He's the leader of the high school's Hellfire Club, who mostly plays Dungeons & Dragons, but he finds himself smack dab in the middle of a murder investigation when he becomes a prime suspect in the murder of his classmate, Chrissy (Grace Van Dien).
On the surface, the two students couldn't be any more different, but they manage to share a softer scene together in the woods by the campus when Chrissy wishes to purchase drugs from Eddie. It not only shows a different side of Chrissy from what we'd assume being the perfect cheerleader at school, but it also reveals Eddie to be more than just a bombastic guy who's into heavy metal. Joe Quinn spoke about this dichotomy to Netflix's Tudum, and he seemingly shares many people's opinions of that particular scene.
Joe Quinn wanted to present Eddie as 'multifaceted'
Sadly, a prospective relationship between Eddie and Chrissy won't get explored, seeing how Vecna takes control of her and kills her in the first episode of Season 4. It puts Eddie on the run, but at least we got to see what their dynamic would've been like with the woods scene. Joe Quinn is undoubtedly one of many who would've loved to see the two develop more, as he tells Tudum, "It would be lovely if there was a world in which [they could] be a pretty uncouth couple at Hawkins High that I think might shake things up a little bit."
To help with this idea of what could've been, Joe Quinn changed up Eddie's demeanor from what we had previously seen of him. While his first scene involves jumping on the cafeteria tables and giving a loud, passionate speech, we see a softer side to him in the woods. That was very much intentional, as Quinn goes on to say, "I think, as human beings, we're all very multifaceted. There are situations we're in where we feel like we can be very assertive and brave and bold and command space. And then there are situations where you don't feel like that, and you can feel the opposite, but you're still the same person."
After Chrissy's death, we certainly see that more fragile side of Eddie as he goes into hiding, but even though he's supposed to lay low, he's not above asking for some beer from his cohorts to help pass the time. The final two episodes of "Stranger Things" Season 4 premiere on Netflix on July 1, and hopefully, Eddie's able to make it out alive.