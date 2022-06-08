Stranger Things' Joe Quinn Loves That Eddie And Chrissy Scene As Much As We Do

Sadly, a prospective relationship between Eddie and Chrissy won't get explored, seeing how Vecna takes control of her and kills her in the first episode of Season 4. It puts Eddie on the run, but at least we got to see what their dynamic would've been like with the woods scene. Joe Quinn is undoubtedly one of many who would've loved to see the two develop more, as he tells Tudum, "It would be lovely if there was a world in which [they could] be a pretty uncouth couple at Hawkins High that I think might shake things up a little bit."

To help with this idea of what could've been, Joe Quinn changed up Eddie's demeanor from what we had previously seen of him. While his first scene involves jumping on the cafeteria tables and giving a loud, passionate speech, we see a softer side to him in the woods. That was very much intentional, as Quinn goes on to say, "I think, as human beings, we're all very multifaceted. There are situations we're in where we feel like we can be very assertive and brave and bold and command space. And then there are situations where you don't feel like that, and you can feel the opposite, but you're still the same person."

After Chrissy's death, we certainly see that more fragile side of Eddie as he goes into hiding, but even though he's supposed to lay low, he's not above asking for some beer from his cohorts to help pass the time. The final two episodes of "Stranger Things" Season 4 premiere on Netflix on July 1, and hopefully, Eddie's able to make it out alive.