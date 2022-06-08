The MCU Phase 2 Flew Too Close To The Sun

After the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was introduced to the world, changing comic book movies forever and making one Martin Scorsese angry, Phase 2 kicked off in 2013 with the release of "Iron Man 3," because at that point, audiences were apparently clamoring for all "Iron Man" all the time. Beyond that, though, the second phase of the MCU soldiered on by continuing Thor's trajectory in 2013's beleaguered "Thor: The Dark World," produced one of the most beloved MCU movies with 2014's "Captain America and the Winter Soldier," and introduced the cinematic universe's scrappiest gang in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy." From there, MCU Phase 2 wrapped things up with "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in 2015, fulfilling every moviegoer's dreams by bringing James Spader into the MCU, and the first "Ant-Man" movie that same year, which introduced audiences to an insanely buff Paul Rudd.

Whether you're a hardcore "Dark World" stan (and if you are, are you sure?) or you live and die for "Winter Soldier" like most MCU fans, we can all agree that MCU Phase 2 has some extremely high highs and some incredibly low lows. Luckily, Okay, So Basically is here to break those down on both SnapChat and YouTube, exploring everything from this phase's relentless focus on ideological extremism to the Black Widow movie that definitely happened during Phase 2 (just kidding!).

