Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV Confirms The Sad Fate Of A Beloved Jedi
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" — the newest "Star Wars" series on Disney+, that centers upon the titular Jedi played by Ewan McGregor — has been building out the universe in a very important way.
Even though the period of time between the downfall of the Jedi as seen in "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" and the beginning of the legendary adventures of Luke Skywalker in "Episode IV: A New Hope" had once been explored through various mediums like books and video games — once called the Expanded Universe, now known as "Legends" — the release of "The Force Awakens" saw Disney decided to drop all the non-movie continuity from canon. This left the time period between the prequels and the original trilogy as a relative dark spot in the timeline, with many questions and few answers. Now, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is shedding the brightest light yet on what exactly happened during these mysterious years.
Sadly, the answers that the series is providing for many burning fan questions are not happy ones. At the time of the show, most of the Jedi are dead, and if they're still alive, they're being hunted as fugitives. Thus, the show's various revelations regarding the fates of certain prequel-era characters have — by necessity — skewed towards the depressing side.
In fact, the fourth episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" just confirmed the unseemly fate of yet another beloved Jedi Master that "Star Wars" devotees will no doubt recognize.
Tera Sinube is dead ... probably
While the "Star Wars" prequel movies defined the Galactic Republic era, it was the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" that explored the time period in the greatest detail. The show provided an intimate look at the numerous Jedi who once patrolled the galaxy, including the Cosian protector Tera Sinube. Sinube recurred as a kindly and helpful force who helped investigate crimes, taught Jedi younglings, and even once assisted Ahsoka Tano in retrieving her lost lightsaber.
Sinube's fate following the fall of the Jedi had long remained ambiguous ... right up until Kenobi himself discovered the horrible truth in the fourth episode. Infiltrating an Inquisitor fortress, Kenobi stumbles upon a room in which he finds Sinube's body encased in a block of amber-colored, hard substance. Sad as this is, Sinube's tragic fate lines up with the tone the creators strived to set with the series.
"It's a time when the Empire's ascending, it's post Order 66," series director Deborah Chow said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, explaining why this time period is — for good reason — so depressing. "So most of the Jedi have been killed. A lot of them are being hunted by the Inquisitors. So it's a very dark time to be a Jedi and most of them are hiding or dead."
From Chow's description to the way that Kenobi reacts to Sinube's stiff body, it's pretty much all but confirmed that the Jedi Master is dead. Admittedly, Han Solo once got preserved in a slab of carbonite and he turned out okay. We can hope, right?