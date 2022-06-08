Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV Confirms The Sad Fate Of A Beloved Jedi

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" — the newest "Star Wars" series on Disney+, that centers upon the titular Jedi played by Ewan McGregor — has been building out the universe in a very important way.

Even though the period of time between the downfall of the Jedi as seen in "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" and the beginning of the legendary adventures of Luke Skywalker in "Episode IV: A New Hope" had once been explored through various mediums like books and video games — once called the Expanded Universe, now known as "Legends" — the release of "The Force Awakens" saw Disney decided to drop all the non-movie continuity from canon. This left the time period between the prequels and the original trilogy as a relative dark spot in the timeline, with many questions and few answers. Now, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is shedding the brightest light yet on what exactly happened during these mysterious years.

Sadly, the answers that the series is providing for many burning fan questions are not happy ones. At the time of the show, most of the Jedi are dead, and if they're still alive, they're being hunted as fugitives. Thus, the show's various revelations regarding the fates of certain prequel-era characters have — by necessity — skewed towards the depressing side.

In fact, the fourth episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" just confirmed the unseemly fate of yet another beloved Jedi Master that "Star Wars" devotees will no doubt recognize.