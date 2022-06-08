New Silent Hill Movie Coming Sooner Than You Think

For many horror video game fans, the "Silent Hill" franchise is considered among the best of the best. Set in an eerie lakeside vacation town that is shrouded in fog, filled with ghastly monsters, and connected to a demonic realm that regularly bleeds over into our reality, the games are known for their strong horror ambiance and intense psychological terror. In 2006, director Christophe Gans attempted to translate that terror to the big screen with his live-action adaptation, appropriately titled "Silent Hill."

While the characters introduced in the movie were unique to the franchise, the story, themes, and setting were true to the games. Still, both critics and audiences had a decidedly mixed reaction to the film, and when a sequel — "Silent Hill: Revelation" — finally followed in 2012, it fared even worse. But even those fans of the games who weren't satisfied with the movies have no doubt been curious about where else the film franchise might have gone. It looks like they may soon find out.

Back in 2020, Gans revealed to French film publication Allocine (via Rely on Horror) that he was developing an idea for a new film in the series. And now, Gans has given even more insight into this project, and it seems that it may be happening sooner than you think.