Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV's Hallway Lightsaber Fight Means Much More Than You Think
If there's one thing we've learned in the world of post-Disney-acquisition "Star Wars," it's that whenever someone ignites a lightsaber in a hallway, your best chance of survival is to turn and run.
The first example of this is, of course, the infamous hallway massacre scene from the ending of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in which Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) brutally executes an entire squadron of rebel troops in a tight-walled corridor. Then came the finale of "The Mandalorian" Season 2, which saw Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) casually dispatches a group of hyper-lethal "Dark Trooper" droids in (you guessed it) a very cramped hall.
Now, with the release of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Part IV, we have a third "hallway scene" that sees the eponymous Jedi master (played by Ewan McGregor) taking on a group of Stormtroopers in an Inquisitorial stronghold. The scene itself serves as yet another prime example of why it's never wise to take on a force-wielder in such a closeted environment, though more perhaps importantly, it showcases a vital piece of information which could have major implications for the rest of the series.
Obi-Wan showcases his mastery of Form III in his hallway showdown
The scene in question sees Obi-Wan Kenobi battling his way through an underwater tunnel, shielded on all sides by glass walls. Though we haven't seen him use his lightsaber much at this point in the series, he puts it to great use here –- deflecting blaster shots and cutting down Stormtroopers in an efficient (if somewhat rusty) manner. As it happens, this scene in particular is actually very important to the larger story of the series itself, as it shows Obi-Wan using his iconic "Soresu" lightsaber style once more.
Throughout the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan became an unparalleled master of a defensive fighting style known as "Soresu," or "Form III," which focuses primarily on blocking lightsaber blows and deflecting blaster fire (via Wookieepedia). During his prime, Obi-Wan was known to waltz through entire battlefields without ever being hit, and seeing him deflect the Stormtroopers fire with such precision is an important indication that he's starting to get his old fighting prowess back. Indeed, his mastery of defense allows him to deflect one shot so precisely that it hits a button and closes a door –- thereby allowing him to cut off his pursuers.
Since Obi-Wan was wildly overmatched in his fight against Vader during the last episode, seeing him regain a bit of his old strength (and use his iconic style) is incredibly important, as it indicates he is getting stronger in preparation for his inevitable showdown at the series' climax.
New episodes of Obi-Wan premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.