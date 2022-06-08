Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV's Hallway Lightsaber Fight Means Much More Than You Think

The scene in question sees Obi-Wan Kenobi battling his way through an underwater tunnel, shielded on all sides by glass walls. Though we haven't seen him use his lightsaber much at this point in the series, he puts it to great use here –- deflecting blaster shots and cutting down Stormtroopers in an efficient (if somewhat rusty) manner. As it happens, this scene in particular is actually very important to the larger story of the series itself, as it shows Obi-Wan using his iconic "Soresu" lightsaber style once more.

Throughout the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan became an unparalleled master of a defensive fighting style known as "Soresu," or "Form III," which focuses primarily on blocking lightsaber blows and deflecting blaster fire (via Wookieepedia). During his prime, Obi-Wan was known to waltz through entire battlefields without ever being hit, and seeing him deflect the Stormtroopers fire with such precision is an important indication that he's starting to get his old fighting prowess back. Indeed, his mastery of defense allows him to deflect o​​ne shot so precisely that it hits a button and closes a door –- thereby allowing him to cut off his pursuers.

Since Obi-Wan was wildly overmatched in his fight against Vader during the last episode, seeing him regain a bit of his old strength (and use his iconic style) is incredibly important, as it indicates he is getting stronger in preparation for his inevitable showdown at the series' climax.

