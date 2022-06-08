HBO Delivers Rare Rejection Letter To J.J. Abrams

For the past two decades, HBO has been behind some of the most critically acclaimed series on television. Flagships shows like "The Wire" and "Game of Thrones" have depicted complex characters, changed the face of pop culture, and brought in numerous viewers. Now, with the increasing success of their streaming platform, HBO Max, a myriad of exclusive shows and films have been released, and it was only natural that the network would seek out a partnership with Hollywood juggernaut J.J. Abrams.

Abrams is a huge name. Notable for his contributions to the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" universe, it has been some time since he has rejoined the television sector. But his work on the small screen has been unforgettable, as he was one of the creative minds behind unique shows such as "Alias," "Fringe," and "Lost" (the latter of which — while now being one of Abrams' biggest hits to date — only made it to ABC on some false promises). Each of the shows Abrams has been involved with has gained a lot of attention, with his signature mixture of mystery box storytelling and sci-fi tropes leaving a deep imprint on many viewers.

For some time, Abrams has been poised to make sci-fi magic again, having first made a deal with HBO back in 2018 (via Deadline). Unfortunately for him, however, it looks like HBO has had second thoughts about moving forward with the project, titled "Demimonde."