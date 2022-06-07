Jeff Goldblum Opens Up About Reuniting With His Jurassic Park Co-Stars In Jurassic World Dominion

All three stars have returned to the franchise at one point or another, with Sam Neill and Laura Dern reprising their roles for "Jurassic Park III" in 2001, while Jeff Goldblum appeared in "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." The latest film will be the first time all three have shared a screen since 1993.

The reunion, however, was even more delayed than anticipated. While principal photography began in February 2020, the set was soon shut down at the onset of the pandemic. Filming looked very different when the cast returned in July. The entire team lived in a bubble for four months, during which time they went through approximately 40,000 COVID tests (via Deadline).

At the very least, Goldblum said that shooting during COVID made the reunion all the more intimate. "We were all huddled up," the actor told Fandango All Access. "I felt we all got closer than ever we had been." The three stars also reminisced about their many hours spent talking and playing music together. "Look us up ... you'll see some snippets of us playing some old tunes," Goldblum added. "[Neill's] got a wonderful voice." "Jurassic World Dominion" hits theaters on June 10, 2022 — though we can't promise there will be any singing.