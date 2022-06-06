The Ending Of 30 Minutes Or Less Explained

The ending of "30 Minutes or Less" wraps up somewhat neatly, as is typically expected with most comedy films. However, "30 Minutes or Less" accomplishes this by simply sticking to the old proverb of "You reap what you sow." Every bad deed gets punished, and the way everything plays out during the final act is almost poetic. While holding the stolen money in a scrapyard, Nick has a final confrontation with his tormentors Dwayne (McBride) and Travis (Swardson). After finally getting the code to deactivate the bomb, and some sniper rifle trickery involving Chet's (Ansari) laser pen, Nick almost escapes with Kate (Dilshad Vadsaria) and the stolen money. However, the hitman Chango (Peña) unexpectedly steps in, knocks Nick out, and attempts to take the money. That turns out to be the best thing that could happen to Nick — the bad guys proceed to take each other out. Travis uses his flamethrower on Chango, but Chango wounds Dwayne and shoots the gas tank to Travis' flamethrower, which explodes.

Nick, Kate, and Chet drive off with the money, but Dwayne is still alive and gives chase in his van. Fortunately, Nick has already reactivated the bomb and left it in Dwayne's van. Ironically, Dwayne's bomb plan comes back to literally blow up in his face. As a result, the bad guys get what they deserve. But before anyone thinks that cosmic justice is strictly for the antagonists, the last scene reinforces that our heroes are not exempt. As Nick, Kate, and Chet wonder how they'll spend the money, Chet opens the bag, and the blue dye slipped in during the bank robbery explodes in their face.