Kyle Mooney's Goodbye Message Has SNL Fans In Tears

Based on what Kyle Mooney has said about his time on "Saturday Night Live" in previous interviews, it sure seems like the comedian feels some degree of fulfillment from his tenure on the long-running series. While speaking with Collider in September 2020, Mooney was asked what he loves the most about "SNL," as well as what he hates the most about the sketch show.

In terms of what he loves, Mooney responded, "I love what I was getting at earlier — being around people that I think are really awesome and really funny, and I also love the challenge of, week after week, trying to come up with something, and if you failed last week, you have another week to bounce back." Further, he noted that he wouldn't use the term "hate," but that he finds it frustrated when a sketch that he has a really good feeling about falls flat in front of the studio audience. In other words, the challenging aspect that he loves can go both ways.

About a year later, in December 2021, the topic of enjoying the challenge of "SNL" came up again in an interview with Consequence. Elaborating on why he likes the challenge, the sketch actor said, "I love the work at 'SNL' because it's challenging. It's like, week in and week out, you have to reprove that, 'Oh, I can come up with something, and I can put it on its feet.'"