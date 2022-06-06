Tour The Hotel Obsidian In New Clip From The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Fans of "The Umbrella Academy" have received a tantalizing new glimpse at the series' long-awaited third season. The Netflix original show, which is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's comic book series of the same name, premiered its first season on the streaming service back in February of 2019 and received largely positive reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes) when it debuted. Its second season, however, received greater acclaim than its first when it premiered on Netflix in July of 2020.

Now, it's been just a little less than two years since Netflix released a new episode of "The Umbrella Academy," but the good news is that fans of the series don't have to wait much longer to return to the show's unique fictional world. Indeed, Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy" is set to premiere on June 22, and in anticipation of the series' return, Netflix has begun to ramp up its promotional campaign for the show.

In fact, Netflix has officially released a brand new clip from "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3, which introduces fans of the show to one of the important new locations that they can look forward to visiting in the series' upcoming episodes.