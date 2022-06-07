Robbie Daymond Shuts Down Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumors

Daymond was direct in answering the question about the Eighth Brother rumors: "If they're done shooting 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' then I have not been in it." Mittelman joked that he'd be voicing The Eighth Brother instead and that he was the "weirdly insistent Wikipedia editor" spreading this false rumor as fact.

In "Obi-Wan Kenobi," neither The Grand Inquisitor nor The Fifth Brother have been played by the same actors as in "Star Wars: Rebels," so even if The Fifth Brother does appear as part of the show, it seems all but certain he'd be recast as well. Daymond did speculate about a possibility that maybe the new show could have pulled dialogue from old "Rebels" recordings, but this is an unlikely possibility — surely if that was to happen, wouldn't the voice actor receive at least some notice that his voice was being used?

New episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premiere Wednesdays on Disney+. Robbie Daymond, Ray Chase, and Max Mittelman's "Loud, Annoying, and Very Annoying" Twitch channel streams on Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET.