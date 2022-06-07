Robbie Daymond Shuts Down Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumors
The villains of the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" include several of the Imperial Inquisitors from the "Star Wars: Rebels" animated series. Rupert Friend is playing the live-action version of The Grand Inquisitor, originally voiced by Jason Isaacs, and Sung Kang is playing The Fifth Brother, originally voiced by Philip Anthony-Rodriguez. The show has also introduced a new Inquisitor character: Reva Sevander, the Third Sister, played by Moses Ingram. As is to be expected, "Star Wars" fans have been speculating about if any other Inquisitors might show up — but some of this speculation has been misreported as fact.
For a while, the Wikipedia page for voice actor Robbie Daymond has claimed he will be reprising his "Rebels" role of The Eighth Brother in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." At an Anime Boston 2022 press panel featuring Daymond and his fellow voice actors/improv comedians Max Mittelman and Ray Chase, Looper asked if there was any truth to these claims. His answer left little room for doubt.
Daymond is not returning as Fifth Brother
Daymond was direct in answering the question about the Eighth Brother rumors: "If they're done shooting 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' then I have not been in it." Mittelman joked that he'd be voicing The Eighth Brother instead and that he was the "weirdly insistent Wikipedia editor" spreading this false rumor as fact.
In "Obi-Wan Kenobi," neither The Grand Inquisitor nor The Fifth Brother have been played by the same actors as in "Star Wars: Rebels," so even if The Fifth Brother does appear as part of the show, it seems all but certain he'd be recast as well. Daymond did speculate about a possibility that maybe the new show could have pulled dialogue from old "Rebels" recordings, but this is an unlikely possibility — surely if that was to happen, wouldn't the voice actor receive at least some notice that his voice was being used?
New episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premiere Wednesdays on Disney+. Robbie Daymond, Ray Chase, and Max Mittelman's "Loud, Annoying, and Very Annoying" Twitch channel streams on Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET.