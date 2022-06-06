Netflix Just Dropped Some Amazing News For Fans Of Kakegurui's Mary

Like most anime, "Kakegurui" is based on a manga of the same name. Though originally released in 2017, the project was streamed to a more global audience by Netflix in 2018, where it gained enough traction to get a second season, titled "Kakegurui xx." For the uninitiated, the story follows transfer student Yumeko Jabami (Saori Hayami) to a high school where vicious gambling decides the social hierarchy. Fortunately — or rather, unfortunately — for Yumeko, she's incurably addicted to gambling, so it's sort of a win? It's all very, very dark.

One of the more popular characters in the property is Mary Saotome (Minami Tanaka), who begins as Yumeko's opponent but eventually transitions into one of her allies. The character became so instantly popular that it prompted the 2015 publication of a spin-off prequel manga entitled "Kakegurui Twin" (via Kakegurui Twin Fandom). Seven years later, Netflix has news that is sure to please a great many fans, especially those who enjoyed the spin-off.

