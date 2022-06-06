Netflix's Resident Evil Trailer Has Weary Fans All Saying The Same Thing

The new "Resident Evil" trailer shows us that the Netflix series will be a radical departure from the films that came before, following two separate timelines set before and after the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse. The narrative jumps between these two timelines, contrasting the idyllic utopia of New Raccoon City with a post-apocalyptic London. Though the trailer clocks in at just over two minutes long, it manages to perfectly capture the mixture of horror and action that has defined the "Resident Evil" games for so long.

As such, many fans seem pleasantly surprised by the trailer, even though it is still a significant departure from the source material. Some are amped to see what could be the first adaptation to successfully capture the spirit of the games — but given past burns, most remain cautious. "Is it just me or does this actually look...good?" wrote Katastrophe on YouTube, adding, "If you can open your mind a bit... then I see this being quite a fun watch." These thoughts were echoed by dylan holmes, who wrote: "Obviously not based on the games but still looks like it could be good or at least a fun watch."

Though the "Resident Evil" film franchise was heavily criticized for abandoning the storyline laid down by the video games, it appears like most fans are willing to forgive the upcoming series for doing the same — as long as the series itself is good. Some fans, though, are still feeling wary after past experiences, such as @EWilds4, who tweeted, "Why am I not convinced about this show?"

All told, it's clear that most fans are willing to forgive any changes if the series manages to capture the feeling and excitement of the original games.