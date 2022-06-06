Netflix Just Gave Warrior Nun Fans A Reason To Breathe A Sigh Of Relief

On July 2, 2020, the entire first season of "Warrior Nun" — which is a live-action adaptation of the 1990s comic book series "Warrior Nun Areala" by Ben Dunn — premiered on Netflix. Whereas seasons of streaming service original series will oftentimes conclude with what could serve as a definitive ending should its streaming service home decide not to renew it for another season, "Warrior Nun" Season 1 ends on a cliffhanger. Fans of that first season, then, were left with plenty of unanswered questions begging to be addressed in a new batch of episodes.

In fact, in an interview with Looper published shortly after the series' premier on Netflix, "Warrior Nun" showrunner Simon Barry outright stated that not resolving the cliffhanger ending of Season 1 "would be just rude. As a viewer myself, an avenger, I would not be satisfied with that if I didn't get a resolution and a conclusion." Fortunately, Netflix ended up announcing the series' renewal that August.

Now, nearly two years later, Netflix has provided fans with their first look at the upcoming second season of "Warrior Nun" since its announcement, and shared a window for its release.