Manifest Is Back From The Dead With A Season 4 Sneak Peek

Rejoice! The show that fans refused to quit is now one step closer to coming back. "Manifest" is the mind-bending, "Lost"-esque series about a group of passengers on Flight 828, a commercial airliner that went missing and suddenly reappeared five and a half years later. The show centers on two main characters: Ben Stone (Josh Dallas), a rational-minded college professor who's determined to find a scientific answer to their disappearance, even if it costs him his loved ones; and Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), his sister and an NYPD cop who thinks there's a spiritual explanation.

Whatever the case may be, fans are surely glad the show is coming back because it should provide some answers to their many fan theories. "Manifest" was originally an NBC series, but the Peacock canceled the show after three seasons back on June 14, 2021 (via Deadline). Then, creator Jeff Rake marshaled the show's vocal fans to voice their support, which led to Netflix reviving it in August (via Deadline). Netflix picked up "Manifest" for a fourth and final season that will consist of 20 episodes. It's a bit shorter than Rake's original plan for six total seasons, but still better than nothing. As reported by Deadline, the final season will be released in two 10-episode batches.

Today, "Manifest" took an important next step toward its release, with Netflix releasing a teaser-trailer on YouTube.