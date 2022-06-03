Here Are Some Intriguing Details About Spyscape's Interactive Batman Experience

According to Variety, the Batman X Spyscape experience centers around Leviathan, a criminal organization introduced in DC Comics. For background, in the comics, Leviathan is a schism of the League of Assassins led by Talia al Ghul, the daughter of the quasi-immortal Ras al Ghul, one of Batman's greatest foes.

Players — for there's no better word to describe anyone who visits the attraction — must use a downloadable smartphone app in conjunction with the physical exhibit to infiltrate, investigate, and hopefully stop a plot to take down Superman, Wonder Woman, and the caped crusader himself. Players' progress will be determined by what clues they can find and decipher.

But no one has to go it alone. Along the way, players will work with Oracle, aka Barbara Gordon, who will "text" via the smartphone app. Players will also receive messages from Batman and the Riddler, among other notable DC characters. Hunt specifically stated that no live iteration of DC's greatest detective will appear, to "honor his enigmatic ethos."

To better ensure that the experience feels like a genuine DC adventure, the story was written by prolific comic writer Gail Simone. Like most live attractions, the experience ends with a souvenir shop where players will have the opportunity to purchase Batman-themed goodies to commemorate their journey. According to Hunt, tickets will start at the introductory price of $29, but will eventually move towards "$49-ish."