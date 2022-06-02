New Netflix Resident Evil Images Provide Long-Suffering Fans A Reason For Hope

"Resident Evil" is a creature with two faces. The video game series, centered on various characters battling against scientifically-engineered zombies and other select abominations, helped define the interactive horror genre when it launched in the mid-1990s. Decades later, it's still going strong thanks to titles like 2021's "Resident Evil Village." The live-action "Resident Evil" film saga, however, is another beast entirely.

Beginning with 2002's "Resident Evil" movie and continuing over five sequels, the original film franchise deviates significantly from the games in its plot, characters, and monsters. These movies are fun in their own schlocky way, but their creative liberties proved to be a disappointment for fans who were hoping for a more loyal adaptation. Thus, hope sparked anew when the film series rebooted in 2021 with "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," which tells a story that combines the narratives of the first two games. Unfortunately, the reaction to the reboot proves that it didn't exactly hit the bullseye, either.

Now, on the cusp of yet another reboot, this time as a live-action series courtesy of Netflix, it's understandable that fans' expectations might be low. The streaming service's iteration will follow Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska), the daughter of longtime series villain Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), in two time periods: her childhood in New Raccoon City and her adult life in an apocalyptic London following a zombie outbreak. Based on its premise, it's clear that the show won't be specifically adapting any of the games and devoted fans are no doubt worried that it will be "Resident Evil" in name alone. However, Entertainment Weekly recently released several exclusive photos from the series that may be enough to get fans' hopes up once again.