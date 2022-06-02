Max Mittelman, Robbie Daymond, And Ray Chase Are Loud, Annoying, And Very Annoying - Exclusive Interview

How do you see the Funimation-Crunchyroll merger impacting the industry?

Ray Chase: I don't know that we know enough about it.

Max Mittelman: We had this question last week. We do work for Crunchyroll, we do some work for Funimation, but we just get sent auditions. That's all we really know.

Chase: What ideally it would be ... I don't know. I don't know enough about it. We're really careful about speaking on things that we're not sure about. I'm sure it'll change things in a way, but at a certain point, you pick projects based on upon whether or not you'd like to do them. I don't really have an opinion on that one. Sorry — what a crappy answer. I hope it shifts the industry for the better.

Mittelman: They should change the company's name to Crunchymation. That's my official stance on it.

Robbie Daymond: I thought it could have been Funiroll.

Chase: Funiroll? Crunchymation?

Mittelman: Sounds really good. That's our official stance. You can quote it.

Daymond: Actually, I just sent it off to the lawyers. It's my new corporation.