The Boys Scene That Was So Messed Up It Made Antony Starr Cry Tears Of Laughter

It's in Homelander's nature to go a wee bit too far in the hope of proving his superiority in every single way, but one has to admit that shoving a child off the roof of a building pushes the envelope in a darkly hilarious way, even for him. Thus, when Homelander tries to figure out if his biological son Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) can fly in the Season 2 episode "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Me," it's an uncomfortably funny laugh riot. Naturally, Homelander is extremely unsuccessful at getting the child to take to the air, and the audience is treated to the darkly funny sight of young Ryan landing with a squeal face-first on the ground after a helpful push from dad.

Per an interview with GQ Magazine posted to their YouTube page, Antony Starr didn't think the scene was particularly funny when he was filming it due to the level of CGI and special effects involved. But watching the scene later, with the effects overlay in place, caused him to crack up. "I just burst out laughing," admitted Starr. And apparently, an added sound effect sealed the deal for him. "The thing that really made it for me was his little squeal as he flies off, and that little 'aah!' comes out. God, I was crying laughing at that, I thought it was hysterical." Also funny to Starr? The mild disappointment on Homelander's face as his son fails to become a high flyer.

Fans will have to keep watching to find out if Ryan develops into a supe or an average, workaday mortal.