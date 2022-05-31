Another Version Of The Office Is In The Works

If you're only familiar with the American or British versions of "The Office," you might be surprised to find out that the show's adaptability means that it has, indeed, already been adapted by a whole host of countries (via the BBC). There are versions of "The Office" in countries ranging from Poland and India to France (where it's called "Le Bureau") and Israel ("HaMisrad").

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest country to take a mockumentary look at the exciting business of selling paper under a massively inept manager is Saudi Arabia, where the MBC network has announced the Arabic-language version of the show, called "Al Maktab." Actor Saleh Abuamrh is set to portray the show's version of the Michael Scott character, called Malik Al-Tumaifi. The series will make some interesting deviations from the versions of "The Office" that most people are familiar with, because it moves the action from traditional office setting into a courier company — but as the BBC's representative has noted, the show will still remain faithful to the original concept.

"Although office working may look slightly different for many of us in 2022, the familiarity of these well-observed characters as they navigate petty rivalries, moments of friendship and humor, and a boss that sometimes makes a fool of themselves still rings just as true," format sales Senior Vice President André Renaud of BBC Studios said of the project.

The premiere season of "Al Maktab" has 20 episodes, and it'll start airing on Shahid VIP and MBC TV channels in 2022.