Another Version Of The Office Is In The Works
"The Office" is one of those shows that can seemingly do no wrong ... at least, as long as the show's main star is aboard. Ricky Gervais' insufferable David Brent presides over the Wernham Hogg company's Slough branch in the original UK series for two solid British-sized seasons (and a few specials). The U.S. version of the show, of course, eschews that classic British brevity in favor of an impressive nine-season run, with Steve Carell's Michael Scott more or less helming Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's Scranton, PA office for seven of them.
The success of both these shows, of course, proves that any office can be "The Office" if the characters and setting is right, regardless of the geographical location. With this in mind, fans of "The Office" — whichever one — may be delighted to know that there's more on the way. Let's take a look at the latest version of "The Office," which is currently in the works.
The new version of The Office takes place in Saudi Arabia
If you're only familiar with the American or British versions of "The Office," you might be surprised to find out that the show's adaptability means that it has, indeed, already been adapted by a whole host of countries (via the BBC). There are versions of "The Office" in countries ranging from Poland and India to France (where it's called "Le Bureau") and Israel ("HaMisrad").
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest country to take a mockumentary look at the exciting business of selling paper under a massively inept manager is Saudi Arabia, where the MBC network has announced the Arabic-language version of the show, called "Al Maktab." Actor Saleh Abuamrh is set to portray the show's version of the Michael Scott character, called Malik Al-Tumaifi. The series will make some interesting deviations from the versions of "The Office" that most people are familiar with, because it moves the action from traditional office setting into a courier company — but as the BBC's representative has noted, the show will still remain faithful to the original concept.
"Although office working may look slightly different for many of us in 2022, the familiarity of these well-observed characters as they navigate petty rivalries, moments of friendship and humor, and a boss that sometimes makes a fool of themselves still rings just as true," format sales Senior Vice President André Renaud of BBC Studios said of the project.
The premiere season of "Al Maktab" has 20 episodes, and it'll start airing on Shahid VIP and MBC TV channels in 2022.